Rohan Bopanna lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, becoming only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a major on Thursday, PTI reported. Bopanna and Dabrowski, seeded seventh, won the title following a remarkable turnaround in the final.

Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah. Bopanna and Dabrowski were down by two points but Farah and Groenefeld muffed the chances. The Indo-Canadian pair then got themselves two match points and they sealed the championship when the German double-faulted while serving at 10-11.

Bopanna was playing only his second Grand Slam final. In 2010, Bopanna had made the final of US Open with Pakistani parter Aisam-ul-haq-Qureshi and lost to the legendary Bryan brothers – Bob and Mike.

Only Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have won Grand Slam trophies for India.