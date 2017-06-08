The central government has given its approval to the modifications to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2017, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary told The Hindu on Wednesday. Once the Bill is approved by the President, the state can host the traditional buffalo-racing sport of kambala.

Chaudhary on Wednesday said the Bill had been approved three days before. He said it is now awaiting President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent. He made the statements at a programme in Mangaluru held to mark the National Democratic Alliance’s three years in office.

The Karnataka Assembly had passed the Bill in February. The Bill only permits those events in which animals are not subjected to “unnecessary pain” and suffering. The Bill also says that the sport is vital to “preserving and promoting traditions and culture among the people in the state”.

On February 6, Karnataka Law Minister TB Jayachandra had said the state government would introduce the Bill to the legislature. Jayachandra had earlier said that the legislation would amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also repeatedly expressed his support for bringing back the sport.

Buffalo racing was barred in Karnataka after animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a petition against the practice. In its verdict, the Karnataka High Court had observed: “All animals are not anatomically designed to be performing animals...Unavoidable activities causing pain and suffering to animals must be avoided.”

On January 30, the high court had said it would look into a petition challenging the ban on kambala only after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on Tamil Nadu’s bull-taming sport jallikattu.