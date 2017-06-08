The United Arab Emirates has closed its airspace to all international flights coming from or going to the Qatari capital of Doha, the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority told Bloomberg in an email on Thursday. The UAE and six other countries had severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.

This move means flights serving Qatar can only travel through routes to the country’s north via Iran and Kuwait, reported Khaleej Times. Previously, shortcuts over Saudi and Emirati airspace were used to get to Doha.

Postal services to Qatar were also suspended by the Emirates Post Group on Thursday.

The UAE had earlier closed its airspace and seaports for Qatari citizens, “banning all Qatari means of transportation”. It also gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours, and Qatari citizens 14 days to leave the UAE, citing security reasons. UAE citizens were also banned from travelling or transiting through Qatar.

On Wednesday, the GCAA had ordered the closure of Qatar Airways offices in the UAE, reported Khaleej Times. Saudi Arabia had revoked the operating licence of Qatar Airways on Tuesday and ordered the airline’s offices to close within 48 hours.

Earlier it was reported that Qatar’s government was in talks with Iran and Turkey to get food and water supplies.