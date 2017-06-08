Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who was arrested in Neemuch on Thursday while trying to enter the centre of farmers’ protests in Mandsaur, was released on bail later in the day, reported India Today. Gandhi agreed on bail after he was allowed by the administration to meet the agitating farmers at the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, the report added.

“After a long struggle, the administration has finally agreed to allow Rahul Gandhi to meet the families of those who were killed in police firing,” former Congress MP Meenakshi Natarajan said.

“I know that farm loan waiver and Minimum Support Price is your biggest concern,” Gandhi was reported as telling the farmers. “Whenever the jawans are killed at the border they are respected. But when farmers die they are not given the same respect,” The Indian Express reported him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police said it will examine whether Rahul Gandhi had violated rules on way to Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

Prasanna Khamesra, Superintendent of Police, Chittorgarh, said that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a third passenger on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to the Madhya Pradesh border and was not even wearing a helmet. “We will look into whether any traffic violation was committed,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi and several other leaders were arrested in Neemuch while trying to enter the restive region of Mandsaur. A number of Congress leaders and workers were still being kept at the guesthouse in Meemuch after their arrest, said the India Today report.

Gandhi had attempted to enter Mandsaur on a two-wheeler before trying to break through a police barricade on foot. He had set out in a convoy accompanied by Janata Dal (United) party leader Sharad Yadav, and Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mohan Prakash.

Gandhi and the RSS

In a separate event, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar invited Rahul Gandhi to attend the organisation’s meetings. “That will help him learn about India,” said Kumar told NDTV.

Gandhi had last week said in Chennai he was reading texts like the Gita and Upanishads to take on the Bhartiya Janta Party and its affiliate. “If he reads the Gita and Puranas, he will want to join the RSS,” joked Kumar.