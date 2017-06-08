United States’ Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, currently testifying before Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday that President Donald Trump lied to the American public when he said that the FBI was in disarray and that agents had lost confidence in him, reported The New York Times. “Those were lies, plain and simple,” Comey said.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, said he thought the president’s words to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia were an order.

“I didn’t obey that,” Comey said. “But that’s what I thought.” Comey also said he had been aware of Russian cyber intrusion in the US from the summer of 2015. He said he had “no doubt” Russia had interfered with the presidential election.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his firing, Comey said he believed he was sacked because of the Russia investigation. “I take the president at his word that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” he said. “I take him at his word, based on what I know now.’’

Talking about Trump’s tweet of May 12, Comey said he hoped that the president was serious when he said that there might be tapes of the conversation. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said.

Comey said he documented all his meetings with Trump and took notes as he thought Trump would lie about what he said. Comey, who has served in senior law enforcement positions under three presidents, said it was unusual for him to be discussing the ongoing investigations alone with Trump.

“The combination of factors just wasn’t present with either President Bush or President Obama,” he said. Comey said he was confused and concerned when Trump changed his explanations on why he fired him. Comey said he had learned of his firing through the media.

He also offered a farewell to his former employees and colleagues. “I am so sorry I didn’t get to say goodbye to you publicly,” Comey said.