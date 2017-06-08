The big news: Rahul Gandhi meets farmers’ families at MP-Rajasthan border, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ex-FBI chief said the Trump administration had defamed him, and protests were held in Darjeeling against making Bengali a must in schools.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi meets farmers’ families at MP-Rajasthan border after being released on bail: The Congress vice-president told farmers that they were not given same respect as the country’s soldiers.
- Trump administration lied about me and defamed the agency, says former FBI director James Comey: He said he had ‘no doubt’ Russia had interfered with the presidential election.
- Army called in as protestors clash with police in Darjeeling over making Bengali compulsory in schools: This happened despite the chief minister saying on Monday that schools in the hill district would be exempted from the rule.
- Get ready to pay different prices for petrol and diesel every day from June 16: The daily changes are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre.
- On eve of UK polls, Scotland Yard arrests three men from East London over possible terror attack: The arrests were unrelated to the investigation into the London Bridge attack.
- Uber’s Asia-Pacific business head had no legal reason to access rape victim’s records, say Delhi Police: A police official in charge of investigating the rape case told The Guardian it was unlikely that the executive was given permission to access such records.
- Using human shields not the norm, but Army officers can make own decisions, says Chief Bipin Rawat: He claimed the situation in Kashmir was not as bad as portrayed in the media, and rejected perceptions that people in the state were against the Army.
- UAE closes airspace for flights going to or coming from Qatar: Postal services to the country were also suspended by the Emirates Post Group on Thursday.
- Bopanna clinches maiden Grand Slam crown after winning mixed doubles title at French Open: The Indian saved two match points to eke out a 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah.
- Kerala Assembly passes motion against Centre’s new rule on cattle sale: O Rajagopal, the BJP member in the House, was the only one to oppose the motion moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.