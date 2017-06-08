A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi meets farmers’ families at MP-Rajasthan border after being released on bail: The Congress vice-president told farmers that they were not given same respect as the country’s soldiers. Trump administration lied about me and defamed the agency, says former FBI director James Comey: He said he had ‘no doubt’ Russia had interfered with the presidential election. Army called in as protestors clash with police in Darjeeling over making Bengali compulsory in schools: This happened despite the chief minister saying on Monday that schools in the hill district would be exempted from the rule. Get ready to pay different prices for petrol and diesel every day from June 16: The daily changes are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre. On eve of UK polls, Scotland Yard arrests three men from East London over possible terror attack: The arrests were unrelated to the investigation into the London Bridge attack. Uber’s Asia-Pacific business head had no legal reason to access rape victim’s records, say Delhi Police: A police official in charge of investigating the rape case told The Guardian it was unlikely that the executive was given permission to access such records. Using human shields not the norm, but Army officers can make own decisions, says Chief Bipin Rawat: He claimed the situation in Kashmir was not as bad as portrayed in the media, and rejected perceptions that people in the state were against the Army. UAE closes airspace for flights going to or coming from Qatar: Postal services to the country were also suspended by the Emirates Post Group on Thursday. Bopanna clinches maiden Grand Slam crown after winning mixed doubles title at French Open: The Indian saved two match points to eke out a 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah. Kerala Assembly passes motion against Centre’s new rule on cattle sale: O Rajagopal, the BJP member in the House, was the only one to oppose the motion moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.