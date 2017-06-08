Media network Al Jazeera, whose headquarters are in Qatar, claimed it was hit by a “cyber attack on all systems, websites and social media platforms”, late on Thursday. The broadcaster is Qatar’s biggest.

“The websites and digital platforms of Al Jazeera Media Network are undergoing systematic and continual hacking attempts”, it said. However, Al Jazeera added that its platforms were not “compromised”.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Maldives, Libya and Yemen cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, alleging the country had been facilitating terrorism in the region. They suspended flights to and from Doha, its Capital. The UAE asked Qatari citizens to return home within 14 days. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority revoked the licence of Qatar Airways and ordered its offices to be closed within 48 hours.