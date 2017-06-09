The counting for the United Kingdom general election started on Friday early morning. As initial numbers pour in, the Labour Party have won 154 and was a little ahead of the Conservatives who has bagged 140 so far.

The Labours have managed to retain their seats in Newcastle Central, Houghton, Sunderland South, Birmingham Ladywood, Manchester Central, and Cambridge among others. The Conservatives won seats in Uxbridge, Copeland, Chesham, Ribble Valley, Norwich North and Cleethorpeks among others.

According to BBC exit poll, the Conservatives are predicted to win 322 seats against the Labour Party’s 261. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats are expected to win 32 and 13 seats, respectively. There were 76 seats which were being too close to call, the BBC poll said. Other opinion polls had earlier suggested that the Conservatives would take a lead and retain control of Parliament. However, a day before the election day, the Labour Party managed to narrow the gap.

More than 46.9 million electorate from across England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland voted to pick 650 MPs from over 3,300 candidates. The final results are expected by Friday afternoon. To form a majority in the House of Commons, a party has to win 326 seats.

The incumbent prime minister, Theresa May, is competing against the Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn. In the 2015 elections, the Conservatives held 331 seats, the Labour Party bagged 232, the Scottish National Party had 56 and Liberal Democrat won 8 seats.

Labour's Chi Onwurah wins first seat of the night - Newcastle Central



Following the early election results, the pound fell sharply as the market had expected a clear victory for May. Sterling fell as low as $1.27, reported BBC. At 1.30 am, the pound even hit a new low of $1.2696. However, it started to recover a little as Conservatives made gains in Scotland, The Telegraph reported.

“It is fair to say markets had been a little complacent about this result,” a senior analyst at ETX Capital, Neil Wilson, told BBC. “If the election results in a hung parliament, the pound could fall as low as $1.25 on Friday.”

On April 18, May had called for a snap election three years earlier than scheduled, saying it would help Britain make a smooth exit from the European Union. The last few weeks of campaigning have been marred with national security concerns with the country facing successive attacks claimed by militant groups.

On the night of June 3, a van drove into people near the London Bridge, killing eight people and injuring several. Two weeks before that 22 people had died in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester. In March 2017, a man had mowed people down with his vehicle on the Westminster bridge while heading to the Parliament building. At least 40 others were injured in the incident.