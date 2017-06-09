Saudi Arabia and three other countries on Friday published a list of individuals and groups that, they allege, have links with Qatar over “terrorism”, reported Bloomberg. This is the first joint statement issued by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain since June 5 when they cut off diplomatic ties with Doha, alleging the country had been facilitating terrorism in the region.

The list contains names of 59 individuals and 12 entities. Along with Qataris, the list also has individuals and groups from Egypt, Bahrain and Libya. “This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspicious agendas in an indication of the duality of Qatar policies,” read the statement, according to AFP. The four countries added that the list reveals Qatar’s “support to different terrorist organisations”.

However, the list mentions at least two names against whom Doha took action, AFP reported, citing a previous US Department of State report. Sa’d al-Ka’bi and Abd al-Latif al-Kawari were also already designated as terrorist financiers.