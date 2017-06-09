The big news: Labour Party takes early lead as counting for UK polls begins, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sri Lanka won the Champions Trophy match against India, and the SC is likely to decide today if Aadhaar should be mandatory for I-T returns.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Labour Party leads with 154 seats while Conservatives bag 140 as counting for UK election begins: Market analysts said if the election results in a hung parliament, the sterling could fall to $1.25.
- India’s bowlers come up short as Sri Lanka seal shock 7-wicket win in crucial Champions Trophy clash: Shikhar Dhawan’s tenth ODI century went in vain as India failed to defend 321/6 on a flat surface at the Oval.
- Supreme Court to decide today if Aadhaar should be mandatory for I-T returns and PAN: On May 4, the bench had reserved a bench of petitions that challenged Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act
- Saudi Arabia and its three allies issue list of ‘terror’ groups linked to Qatar: The list contains names of 59 individuals and 12 entities.
- Trump administration lied about me and defamed the agency, says former FBI director James Comey: He said he had ‘no doubt’ Russia had interfered with the presidential election.
- Kerala approves new liquor policy, hotels with three stars and above will be allowed to sell alcohol: Beer and wine licences will be allotted to eligible hotels, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- Get ready to pay different prices for petrol and diesel every day from June 16: The daily changes are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre.
- Rahul Gandhi meets farmers’ families at MP-Rajasthan border after being released on bail: The Congress vice-president told farmers that they were not given same respect as the country’s soldiers.
- Uber’s Asia-Pacific business head had no legal reason to access rape victim’s records, say Delhi Police: A police official in charge of investigating the rape case told The Guardian it was unlikely that the executive was given permission to access such records.
- Using human shields not the norm, but Army officers can make own decisions, says Chief Bipin Rawat: He claimed the situation in Kashmir was not as bad as portrayed in the media, and rejected perceptions that people in the state were against the Army.