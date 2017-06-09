A look at the headlines right now:

Labour Party leads with 154 seats while Conservatives bag 140 as counting for UK election begins: Market analysts said if the election results in a hung parliament, the sterling could fall to $1.25. India’s bowlers come up short as Sri Lanka seal shock 7-wicket win in crucial Champions Trophy clash: Shikhar Dhawan’s tenth ODI century went in vain as India failed to defend 321/6 on a flat surface at the Oval. Supreme Court to decide today if Aadhaar should be mandatory for I-T returns and PAN: On May 4, the bench had reserved a bench of petitions that challenged Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act Saudi Arabia and its three allies issue list of ‘terror’ groups linked to Qatar: The list contains names of 59 individuals and 12 entities. Trump administration lied about me and defamed the agency, says former FBI director James Comey: He said he had ‘no doubt’ Russia had interfered with the presidential election. Kerala approves new liquor policy, hotels with three stars and above will be allowed to sell alcohol: Beer and wine licences will be allotted to eligible hotels, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Get ready to pay different prices for petrol and diesel every day from June 16: The daily changes are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre. Rahul Gandhi meets farmers’ families at MP-Rajasthan border after being released on bail: The Congress vice-president told farmers that they were not given same respect as the country’s soldiers. Uber’s Asia-Pacific business head had no legal reason to access rape victim’s records, say Delhi Police: A police official in charge of investigating the rape case told The Guardian it was unlikely that the executive was given permission to access such records. Using human shields not the norm, but Army officers can make own decisions, says Chief Bipin Rawat: He claimed the situation in Kashmir was not as bad as portrayed in the media, and rejected perceptions that people in the state were against the Army.