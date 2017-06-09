President Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro on June 17, making the Green Line between Nagasandra to Yelachanahalli metro stations fully functional, reported The New Indian Express. Once the inauguration is complete, the entire journey will be completed in 45 minutes, The Hindu quoted an unidentified Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited official as saying.

The inauguration ceremony is likely to be held at Vidhan Soudha in the Karnataka capital. Security personnel and housekeeping staff will be posted at all the new Metro stations, Kharola told The New Indian Express. “Ten ticket operators will be posted at each station during the weekend.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at Aluva in Kerala to launch the Kochi Metro on the same day.

With the launch of Green Line, Phase 1 of Namma Metro will finally be completed. The first phase of Namma Metro consists of the Green and the Purple lines. The Purple Line, which connects Baiyappanahalli in the east to Mysuru Road in the west, became operation in April 2016.

“The Commissioner of Railway Safety has given his certificate, clearing the line for operations,” Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday according to Deccan Herald. Minor recommendations, such as fixing doors, improving the ramp for the physically challenged and seepage problems, have been brought to authorities’ notice which will be fixed by Saturday, BMRCL Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola told the English daily.