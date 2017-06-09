Japan’s parliament on Friday passed a Bill to allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and handover the royal duties to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, reported Reuters. The 83-year-old emperor, who has undergone a heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer in the past, had said last year that his age and ill-health were making it difficult for him to carry out his official duties.

The government will start the process of abdication soon and the handover is expected take place in December, 2018, BBC reported. However, neither Akihito’s son Naruhito nor his successors will be allowed to abdicate under the law.

“Abdication will take place for the first time in 200 years, reminding me once again of how important an issue this is for the foundation of our nation, its long history and its future,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, according to Reuters.

Akihito was born in 1933 when Japan was involved in World War II which had ended in its defeat. Hirohito was allowed to remain on the throne, however, he was stripped off his political powers. Akihito took over the throne after his father’s death in 1989.

Japan does not have any more eligible male heirs to the throne after Crown Prince Naruhito’s brother’s 10-year-old son, reported AP. Japan’s Parliament has been debating giving women a bigger role in the male-dominated monarchy. However, the idea is opposed by traditionalists, including Abe, the report said.