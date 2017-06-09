A look at the headlines right now:

UK set for hung Parliament as the Conservatives fall short of majority: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who won his seat in Islington North, said it was time to make way for a government that truly represented the people. Curfew relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am till 6 pm: However, incidents of arson were reported from Shajapur and Dhar districts in the state. Thousands of tourists stranded in Darjeeling as shutdown called over imposition of Bengali in schools: On Friday and Saturday, the state buses will ferry stranded tourists from Darjeeling to Siliguri and from Siliguri to Kolkata free of cost. Narendra Modi meets Nawaz Sharif for the first time in 17 months at SCO summit, exchanges pleasantries: During the summit, the global leaders are expected to highlight the menace of growing militancy and discuss ways to combat it. Saudi Arabia and its three allies issue list of ‘terror’ groups linked to Qatar: The list contains names of 59 individuals and 12 entities. Infosys denies reports that its founders aim to sell entire stake in company: Infosys founders have accused the company board of lapses in corporate governance, and criticised pay hikes given to senior officials. Japan Parliament passes law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate: However, neither the emperor’s son nor his successors will be allowed to leave the throne. Green Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to be inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee on June 17: Minor recommendations, such as seepage problems, fixing doors and others will be wrapped up by June 10, BMRCL official said. Saudi football federation apologises after players ignore minute’s silence for London attack victims: Two Australians were among the eight who were killed in London. Farmers in Punjab to protest against Mandsaur firing on June 12: They will also ask for farm loan waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.