The big news: Big blow to Theresa May as UK elections end in hung House, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Curfew timings were relaxed in Mandsaur after days of protest, and tourists got stranded in Darjeeling as Morcha supporters observed a bandh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK set for hung Parliament as the Conservatives fall short of majority: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who won his seat in Islington North, said it was time to make way for a government that truly represented the people.
- Curfew relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am till 6 pm: However, incidents of arson were reported from Shajapur and Dhar districts in the state.
- Thousands of tourists stranded in Darjeeling as shutdown called over imposition of Bengali in schools: On Friday and Saturday, the state buses will ferry stranded tourists from Darjeeling to Siliguri and from Siliguri to Kolkata free of cost.
- Narendra Modi meets Nawaz Sharif for the first time in 17 months at SCO summit, exchanges pleasantries: During the summit, the global leaders are expected to highlight the menace of growing militancy and discuss ways to combat it.
- Saudi Arabia and its three allies issue list of ‘terror’ groups linked to Qatar: The list contains names of 59 individuals and 12 entities.
- Infosys denies reports that its founders aim to sell entire stake in company: Infosys founders have accused the company board of lapses in corporate governance, and criticised pay hikes given to senior officials.
- Japan Parliament passes law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate: However, neither the emperor’s son nor his successors will be allowed to leave the throne.
- Green Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to be inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee on June 17: Minor recommendations, such as seepage problems, fixing doors and others will be wrapped up by June 10, BMRCL official said.
- Saudi football federation apologises after players ignore minute’s silence for London attack victims: Two Australians were among the eight who were killed in London.
- Farmers in Punjab to protest against Mandsaur firing on June 12: They will also ask for farm loan waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.