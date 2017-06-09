The Supreme Court is likely to give its verdict on whether Aadhaar should be made mandatory for filing income tax returns and getting PAN cards. A bunch of petitions that challenged Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, which was introduced through the latest Budget and the Finance Act, 2017, will be heard.

On April 21, the Supreme Court had questioned the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for IT returns despite its repeated orders that the unique identification programme cannot be made compulsory. In March, the court had asserted that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for welfare schemes – as established in previous interim orders. This was after the bench had reminded the Centre in August 2015 that Aadhaar must be voluntary.

However, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has, time and again, argued that Aadhaar was unique and could not be duplicated. “There are over 113 crore Aadhaar numbers and not a single case of duplication,” Rohatgi had claimed.

The Centre had also argued that Aadhaar will help fulfil India’s international obligations in the fight against black money. He had added that citizens do not have absolute right over their bodies, and that an array of laws and rules has already imposed limitations on this right.

