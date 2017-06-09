Security forces gunned down two suspected militants during an alleged infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector on Friday, ANI reported. Meanwhile, the administration imposed restrictions on daily life in several parts of the state to counter separatist groups’ call to protest against the killing of a civilian.

The de, identified as Adil Ahmed, is believed to have been shot dead on Tuesday during clashes between stone-pelters and security forces, Hindustan Times reported. The leaders of both factions of the Hurriyat Conference - Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as well as Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik urged the people of the region to join the march. Some media organisations identified the deceased civilian as Adil Farooq.

Police detained Malik, who was also protesting against raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Greater Kashmir reported. Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas in Srinagar – Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Nowhatta and Maisuma, PTI reported.

On Thursday, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that the situation in Kashmir would normalise soon, and claimed Pakistan was using social media to stoke unrest in the Valley.

Kashmir has been on the boil after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by Indian security forces on July 8 last year. A fresh round of streets protests, including stone pelting against security forces during their operations against militants, had begun last month.

The Indian Army has also claimed it has faced continued ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the Line of Control, the de-factor border separating India and Pakistan. On Thursday morning, one soldier was killed as the Army foiled an alleged infiltration bid along the LoC in Nowgam sector. Two militants were also killed in the operation.