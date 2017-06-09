The Cisco Visual Networking Index forecasted a rise in the number of internet users in India by more than double to touch a figure of 59% by 2021. The report said the number of users will increase from the current 373 million to 829 million (82.9 crore) users in that time.

The forecast said the overall Internet Protocol traffic is expected to increase four times during the next five years at an annual growth rate of 30%. “Combining device capabilities with faster, higher bandwidth and more intelligent networks is leading to the wide adoption of high bandwidth data, video and advanced multimedia applications,” said Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India. “This will contribute to increased mobile and Wi-Fi traffic,” PTI quoted Kaul as saying.

Kaul attributed the growth to the need for “optimised bandwidth management, network automation, end-to-end security and ultimately network monetisation through cost efficient data production”. The report has predicted progress in Internet of Things applications including smart meters, package tracking, digital health monitors, etc.