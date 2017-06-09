At least 30 people were killed and 35 injured in a suicide bombing in a city south of Baghdad on Friday, reported Reuters. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack through Amaq, its propaganda news agency. The bomber, however, wasn’t identified by the group.

Iraqi security officials said a woman blew herself up at around 11.30 am local time in a market, just east of the holy Shia city of Karbala. “A suicide bomber blew herself up in Musayyib market, causing 20 civilian martyrs,” an interior ministry spokesman said. The bomb was hidden under the woman’s customary full-veil, said a security officer.

At least four of the wounded were in critical condition, said an official of the Musayyib hospital, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The group had bombed an ice-cream parlour in Baghdad in May. Close to 25 civilians had died in the attack, reported The Independent.

The militant group has called for increased attacks on “unbelievers” during Ramadan, which began on May 27. It had said the rewards for Jihadis in heaven increase manifold during this period. Five major attacks worldwide , including the London bridge attack, have been claimed by the group ever since.