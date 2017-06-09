International chocolate manufacturer Mars has recalled popular products including Galaxy white chocolate, Minstrels and Maltesers over fears of salmonella, The Independent reported. The products believed to be at risk have a best before date of May 6, 2018 or May 13, 2018. A statement by the company said it was a precautionary recall and that only “a small number of these products” had been distributed in the UK and Ireland.

“Although we have had no related complaints, as a precaution we have made the decision to voluntarily recall the products potentially affected by this issue in order to ensure the safety and confidence of our consumers,” the statement said. The company has advised customers who have bought the products against eating them. The customers have been asked to contact the company’s consumer care team to secure a refund.

The statement said the company was collaborating with the food safety authorities concerned to “ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase”. Salmonella is a kind of bacterium that can cause food poisoning and in severe cases, typhoid fever.