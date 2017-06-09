A look at the headlines right now:

United Kingdom: Theresa May says she will form government with allies in Democratic Unionist Party: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who won his seat in Islington North, said it was time to make way for a government that truly represented the people. Need to fight terrorism, address climate change, increase connectivity, PM Modi says at SCO summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping met Modi on the sidelines of the summit and told him that the two countries should work to ‘appropriately’ manage their differences. Supreme Court: Government cannot force Aadhaar for I-T returns until privacy question settled: The government’s provision, now stayed by the court, would have made PAN cards invalid if they were not linked to Aadhaar. Kashmir: Five suspected militants gunned down in infiltration bid at Uri, operation underway: The administration imposed restrictions on daily life in several parts of the valley to counter Separatists’ plans to protest against the death of a civilian. Mandsaur: Farmer dies, villagers say he was beaten up by the police: Following the violence that led to the death of five protesting farmers, officials said they were investigating the cause of the 26-year-old’s demise. GJM bandh in Darjeeling illegal, will take action against those committing arson: Mamata Banerjee: Banerjee was seen walking on the streets in Darjeeling on Friday morning and asking shop owners who had shut their establishments to reopen them. ‘Wow, Comey is a leaker’, says Donald Trump in his first tweet after the ex-FBI chief’s testimony: Trump claimed ‘total and complete vindication’ on Friday, though Comey had openly accused him of lying and meddling in the Russia investigations. Reports on rice and sugar made of plastic will be thoroughly investigated: Karnataka Health Minister: The Congress leader said the claims will be verified by Monday. England: Knife-wielding attacker who was holding staffers hostage in Byker arrested by the police: All the hostages were released unharmed. Islamic State claims killing of two Chinese nationals in Balochistan, China stands by ally Pakistan: Security concerns over its economic corridor passing through Pakistan were played down by China even after the incident.