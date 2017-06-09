The big news: Theresa May says she will form the UK government with the DUP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said at the SCO summit that efforts are needed to fight terrorism, and those without Aadhaar do not need it to file their taxes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- United Kingdom: Theresa May says she will form government with allies in Democratic Unionist Party: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who won his seat in Islington North, said it was time to make way for a government that truly represented the people.
- Need to fight terrorism, address climate change, increase connectivity, PM Modi says at SCO summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping met Modi on the sidelines of the summit and told him that the two countries should work to ‘appropriately’ manage their differences.
- Supreme Court: Government cannot force Aadhaar for I-T returns until privacy question settled: The government’s provision, now stayed by the court, would have made PAN cards invalid if they were not linked to Aadhaar.
- Kashmir: Five suspected militants gunned down in infiltration bid at Uri, operation underway: The administration imposed restrictions on daily life in several parts of the valley to counter Separatists’ plans to protest against the death of a civilian.
- Mandsaur: Farmer dies, villagers say he was beaten up by the police: Following the violence that led to the death of five protesting farmers, officials said they were investigating the cause of the 26-year-old’s demise.
- GJM bandh in Darjeeling illegal, will take action against those committing arson: Mamata Banerjee: Banerjee was seen walking on the streets in Darjeeling on Friday morning and asking shop owners who had shut their establishments to reopen them.
- ‘Wow, Comey is a leaker’, says Donald Trump in his first tweet after the ex-FBI chief’s testimony: Trump claimed ‘total and complete vindication’ on Friday, though Comey had openly accused him of lying and meddling in the Russia investigations.
- Reports on rice and sugar made of plastic will be thoroughly investigated: Karnataka Health Minister: The Congress leader said the claims will be verified by Monday.
- England: Knife-wielding attacker who was holding staffers hostage in Byker arrested by the police: All the hostages were released unharmed.
- Islamic State claims killing of two Chinese nationals in Balochistan, China stands by ally Pakistan: Security concerns over its economic corridor passing through Pakistan were played down by China even after the incident.