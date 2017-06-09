Shangnyu Shangwang Khaplang, the chief of the banned outfit Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) died on Friday after suffering a diabetic stroke in Myanmar, reported ANI. He was 77. Reports said he died at 8.05 pm at Taga in Sagaing division of Myanmar.

The June 7 attack on the Indian Army in the state’s Mon district was carried out by his group. A major was killed in the attack, reported Hindustan Times.

Khalpang was born in April, 1940, in Waktham village in the Sagaing province of Myanmar. Along with Isak Chishi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah, two other insurgent leaders, Khaplang formed the National Socialist Council of Nagaland in 1980. The group, however, split up soon after. He was also the leader of the United Liberation Front of Western South East Asia.

Khaplang was responsible for carrying out several attacks on Indian security forces in the northeast over the years. In 2015, his group had attacked an Army convoy, killing 18 soldier and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency for the attack. He had signed a ceasefire agreement with Myanmar in February 2015. However, he ended the agreement with India in March, reported The Times of India.