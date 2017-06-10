United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he was “100% willing” to testify under oath and disprove the allegations made by former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey during his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the circumstances around his firing. Trump accused Comey of lying under oath, after Comey said the president had sought him out and pressured him in various ways to drop the investigation into the Trump team’s ties to Russia.

“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker,” Trump said during a press briefing from the White House’s rose garden on Friday, a day after Comey’s testimony had escalated the political storm in the country. “We were very, very happy, and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true,” Trump said.

However, when asked later if he had pushed Comey to end the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s Russia links, Trump said, “There’d be nothing wrong if I did say that, according to everybody that I’ve read today, but I did not say that.”

Comey had accused Trump of lying to the American public when he said that the FBI was in disarray and that agents had lost confidence in him. “Those were lies, plain and simple,” had Comey said. He also said he took the president’s words to drop the Flynn-Russia to be an order. He added that he had “no doubt” Russia had interfered with the presidential election.

The Comey-Trump face-off has added chaos to an already dramatic four months of the Republican’s presidency. Other members of the GOP have tried in various ways to side with Trump, including trying to pass off his irregular interactions with Comey as a mistake he has made as he is “new to politics”. Meanwhile, the Democrats have been trying to use this as a way to push Trump into a deeper corner, with the term “impeachment” being bandied about with growing regularity.