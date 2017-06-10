A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court: Government cannot force Aadhaar for I-T returns until privacy question settled: The government’s provision, now stayed by the court, would have made PAN cards invalid if they were not linked to Aadhaar. Donald Trump says he is ‘100% willing’ to testify under oath and prove that James Comey lied: Trump said his team was ‘very, very happy’ with Comey’s testimony. Court acquits Brazilian President Michel Temer in corruption case: The bench voted four-to-three in favour of keeping him in his job. NSCN(K) chief SS Khaplang dies after suffering a diabetic stroke in Myanmar: Reports said he died at 8.05 pm at Taga in the country’s Sagaing division. United Kingdom: Theresa May says she will form government with allies in Democratic Unionist Party: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who won his seat in Islington North, said it was time to make way for a government that truly represented the people. Need to fight terrorism, address climate change, increase connectivity, PM Modi says at SCO summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping met Modi on the sidelines of the summit and told him that the two countries should work to ‘appropriately’ manage their differences. Mandsaur: Farmer dies, villagers say he was beaten up by the police: Following the violence that led to the death of five protesting farmers, officials said they were investigating the cause of the 26-year-old’s demise. GJM bandh in Darjeeling illegal, will take action against those committing arson: Mamata Banerjee: Banerjee was seen walking on the streets in Darjeeling on Friday morning and asking shop owners who had shut their establishments to reopen them. Kashmir: Five suspected militants gunned down in infiltration bid at Uri: The administration imposed restrictions on daily life in several parts of the valley to counter Separatists’ plans to protest against the death of a civilian. Islamic State claims killing of two Chinese nationals in Balochistan, China stands by ally Pakistan: Security concerns over its economic corridor passing through Pakistan were played down by China even after the incident.