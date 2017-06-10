Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Shivraj Singh Chouhan began an “indefinite fast for peace” in Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan on Saturday as farmers in his state continued to stage violent protests for loan waivers and fair prices. Chouhan’s chose this venue purportedly so that those with grievances can come address him directly.

“We are with you and feel for you,” one of Chouhan’s ministers, N Mishra told ANI. “We are sitting on the ground, please come and discuss your problems with us.”

Earlier, he had promised a loan settlement scheme for defaulters, and also announced a new commission to fix a formula to ensure fair prices for their produce. Singh had also given orders to immediately constitute a Rs 1,000-crore price stabilisation fund.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been protesting for more than week. At least five of them were killed in Mandsaur when police fired in an effort to quell the protests. On Friday, residents of the Badavan village alleged that one more farmer had died after an assault by police officials. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was briefly arrested for attempting to visit Mandsaur on Thursday.