The big news: Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins indefinite fast in Bhopal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP held the Congress responsible for instigating violent farmers’ protests, and one person was killed when a chopper crashed in Badrinath.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins fasting ‘for peace’ in Bhopal as farmers continue to protest: The chief minister’s aides said those with grievances could come speak to him as he is ‘sitting on the ground’ at the city’s Dussera Maidan
- Farmers’ protests: BJP claims Congress is instigating violence after incriminating videos surface: The Congress, however, said it was the BJP that ordered the police to open fire at the farmers.
- Engineer killed, two pilots injured in helicopter crash in Badrinath: The Agusta 119 chopper got misbalanced while taking off owing to insufficient air pressure, officials said.
- Kansas City man who killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla indicted on hate crime charges: Adam Purinton had yelled ‘get out of my country’ before shooting the Indian, as well as two others, who recovered from their injuries.
- Cow is a ‘substitute to Mother and God’, says Hyderabad HC judge: The order is believed to have been passed by the High Court much earlier, on March 1.
- CNN drops Reza Aslan’s show ‘Believer’ after he calls Donald Trump an ‘embarrassment to humankind’: Aslan had also described the president as a ‘piece of excrement’, in a series of tweets following the London Bridge attack.
- Supreme Court: Government cannot force Aadhaar for I-T returns until privacy question settled: The government’s provision, now stayed by the court, would have made PAN cards invalid if they were not linked to Aadhaar.
- Donald Trump says he is ‘100% willing’ to testify under oath and prove that James Comey lied: Trump said his team was ‘very, very happy’ with Comey’s testimony.
- Brazil: Court acquits President Michel Temer in corruption case: The bench voted four-to-three in favour of keeping him in his job.
- NSCN(K) chief SS Khaplang dies after suffering a diabetic stroke in Myanmar: Reports said he died at 8.05 pm at Taga in the country’s Sagaing division.