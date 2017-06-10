A look at the headlines right now:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins fasting ‘for peace’ in Bhopal as farmers continue to protest: The chief minister’s aides said those with grievances could come speak to him as he is ‘sitting on the ground’ at the city’s Dussera Maidan Farmers’ protests: BJP claims Congress is instigating violence after incriminating videos surface: The Congress, however, said it was the BJP that ordered the police to open fire at the farmers. Engineer killed, two pilots injured in helicopter crash in Badrinath: The Agusta 119 chopper got misbalanced while taking off owing to insufficient air pressure, officials said. Kansas City man who killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla indicted on hate crime charges: Adam Purinton had yelled ‘get out of my country’ before shooting the Indian, as well as two others, who recovered from their injuries. Cow is a ‘substitute to Mother and God’, says Hyderabad HC judge: The order is believed to have been passed by the High Court much earlier, on March 1. CNN drops Reza Aslan’s show ‘Believer’ after he calls Donald Trump an ‘embarrassment to humankind’: Aslan had also described the president as a ‘piece of excrement’, in a series of tweets following the London Bridge attack. Supreme Court: Government cannot force Aadhaar for I-T returns until privacy question settled: The government’s provision, now stayed by the court, would have made PAN cards invalid if they were not linked to Aadhaar. Donald Trump says he is ‘100% willing’ to testify under oath and prove that James Comey lied: Trump said his team was ‘very, very happy’ with Comey’s testimony. Brazil: Court acquits President Michel Temer in corruption case: The bench voted four-to-three in favour of keeping him in his job. NSCN(K) chief SS Khaplang dies after suffering a diabetic stroke in Myanmar: Reports said he died at 8.05 pm at Taga in the country’s Sagaing division.