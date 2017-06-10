The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an alert to local authorities in Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, ANI reported. Monsoon is on schedule and is expected to hit Mumbai by Saturday, reported The Times of India.

Officials had earlier predicted that monsoon would hit Mumbai by June 13. The city is expected to receive good amount of rainfall because of the presence of a cyclonic circulation in its proximity.

After a brief dry spell, the city witnessed some rainfall on Friday. Mumbai’s Santa Cruz observatory had recorded 27 mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday, while Colaba recorded 24 mm of rain.

Civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Thursday had predicted a wet weekend for the city and had said the metropolis was ready for the full-fledged monsoon, reported The Times of India. “We have closed all the trenches that had been dug up by utility agencies,” Mehta had said. “More than 100 km of roads have been repaired. This year our fundamental target has been taking up those roads for repair where potholes appeared earlier.”

Mehta also claimed that 3,700 km of drains and two lakh water entrances had been cleaned. “With all preparations from our side in place, we are hoping for a smooth monsoon,” he had said.