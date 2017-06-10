The Congress on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President Amit Shah for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi’s community, saying they were an insult to the father of the nation. The Congress demanded an apology from both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.

The Congress’ response came a day after Shah had said that the party was not born out of ideology or principle and was just a tool for independence. Addressing a gathering in Raipur on Friday, Shah had also referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “bahut chatur baniya” (a very clever baniya). Baniyas are used to refer to the merchant and traders’ community in India. The word is also used in a derogatory manner to suggest a trait of shrewdness.

“Rather than fighting casteism, they [BJP] identified even the father of the nation with his caste,” said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, according to Hindustan Times. “This shows the character and ideology of the ruling party and its president... We demand that Amit Shah, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country, the families of freedom fighters and every citizen for insulting the freedom movement... and the father of the nation,” he added.

Surjewala criticised Shah, for refering to the freedom movement as a business model. “In reality, before independence, Britishers used the RSS [Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh] and Hindu Mahasabha as a special purpose vehicle for the country’s partition,” he alleged. “Similarly, today BJP is acting as a SPV for few corporates for taking care of their business interests,” the Congress spokesperson added.

During his speech on Friday, Shah had said, “...Aur isi liye Mahatma Gandhi ne durandesi ke saath, bahut chatur baniya tha woh, usko maloom tha aage kya hone waala hai, usne azadi ke baad turant kaha tha, Congress ko bikher dena chahiye [Mahatma Gandhi had much foresight. He was a very clever baniya. He knew what was going to happen. This is why he said immediately after independence that the Congress should be dissolved].”