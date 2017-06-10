Forces hostile to peace are misguiding and misinforming the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and security forces must come up with ways to counter this, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday, reported PTI. “Security forces have to devise ways to counter this”, Rawat said while addressing cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Rawat said the situation is Kashmir was not as bad as it was made out to be by the media and would normalise soon, reported Hindustan Times. In a vieled manner, he once again defended the human shield case. Rawat said that using human shields was not a norm but depended on individual soldiers, who are entitled to decide tactics as per the prevailing circumstances.

Rawat also said terrorism is the biggest challenge facing the country and urged the cadets to be ready to deal with the scourge. In a reference to Pakistan, China and internal security threats, he reiterated himself and said that India was ready for a “two-and-a-half front war”.

Rawat also said women need to be given combat roles the Army, even in rank and file positions, reported The Indian Express. “Because many times during Army operations we have to deal with the public face to face, and many times women are right there in front of us,” said Rawat. He said that woman will first be put in as military police. “Firstly, we will start with women as military police jawans, will take next step after success there,” he said.