The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Saturday called for an indefinite bandh in Darjeeling from June 12 despite the state government’s warning of stern action. “Offices of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, state and Central government will be shut from Monday,” GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri told ANI.

He, however, said that courts, school and colleges would be exempted from the bandh. Giri added they will hold an all-party meeting on June 13. Besides, the GJM appealed to the state government to put all signboards in the hill district either in Nepali or English. The GJM has been protesting against what the they said was the forced imposition of the Bengali language.

The bandh call comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the shutdown in Darjeeling was illegal, and added that her government would take action against those who participated in it. “The government has compromised a lot and the people of hills have endured a lot,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the government stepped up the pressure by adding six more officers to the existing audit team investigating the finances of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. The team will formally begin its audit from Monday, reported Hindustan Times.

Darjeeling has been on the boil since June 8 when a protest by the GJM turned violent. Both GJM leaders and police officers were injured in Thursday’s clashes. The protests took place despite Banerjee exempting the schools in the hill district from the proposal to make Bengali compulsory.

The state government on Friday called in armed forces to quell the agitation. The protestors set police vehicles and a government bus on fire and clashed with security personnel. Banerjee had asserted that she would not leave Darjeeling until the situation became normal.

All party meet called on June 13; offices of Gorkhaland Territorial Admin,Bengal govt¢ral govt will be shut from Monday: Roshan Giri,GJM pic.twitter.com/f49bSTVUpo — ANI (@ANI_news) June 10, 2017