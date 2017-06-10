Two close advisers of British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned on Saturday after their party’s poor performance in the snap general election. The resignations of Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill come amid rising pressure on the prime minister to broaden her circle of advisers, reported BBC.

Both Timothy and Hill had faced severe criticism for their role in the party’s campaign and management of May’s office. In his resignation letter, Timothy wrote, “Clearly, the general election result was a huge disappointment. I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign.” Hill, on the other hand, said she had all the faith in May. “I have no doubt at all that Theresa May will continue to serve and work hard as prime minister – and do it brilliantly,” said Hill, according to The Guardian.

On Friday, the Conservatives had won 318 seats while the Labour Party settled with 262. Both the major parties failed to reach the 326-mark to win a majority. The ruling Tories lost 13 seats. However, later May had said she will form the government with the support of the Democratic Unionists to provide “certainty” for the future.

Apart from Timothy and Hill, there could be further changes in the Cabinet, according to BBC. In the midst of the rejig, some who will continue at their posts include Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd. David Davis will also continue as Brexit secretary.