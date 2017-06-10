A look at the headlines right now:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to restore peace in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses him of staging drama: The chief minister assured the farmers that the government will provide the right and profitable price for their produce. UK election: Theresa May’s two key advisers resign after party’s poor performance: Both Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill had faced severe criticism for their role in the campaign and management of the prime minister’s office. Amit Shah calls Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Congress demands apology: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP for ‘identifying the father of the nation with his caste’. GJM calls for indefinite bandh in Darjeeling after Mamata Banerjee warns of action: However, courts, school and colleges will be exempted from the shutdown. Youth in Jammu & Kashmir misguided and misinformed, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: He said women also need to be given combat roles in the Indian Army. London attackers had planned to hire a lorry, say police: Earlier in the day, the police arrested two more people on the suspicion of terror links. Five Youth Congress members arrested for throwing eggs at agriculture minister’s vehicle: The activists also waved black flags to protest against the death of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district. One suspected militant gunned down in infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Gurez sector: A weapon has also been recovered from the unidentified man. The operation is still underway. Cow is a ‘substitute to Mother and God’, says Hyderabad HC judge: The order is believed to have been passed by the High Court much earlier, on March 1. Met department predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai in the next 48 hours: The city is expected to receive good amount of rainfall because of the presence of a cyclonic circulation in its proximity.