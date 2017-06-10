The big news: Congress calls Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fast a political drama, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Theresa May’s two close aides have resigned, and the Congress demanded apology from Amit Shah for his ‘chatur baniya’ remark on Mahatma Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to restore peace in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses him of staging drama: The chief minister assured the farmers that the government will provide the right and profitable price for their produce.
- UK election: Theresa May’s two key advisers resign after party’s poor performance: Both Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill had faced severe criticism for their role in the campaign and management of the prime minister’s office.
- Amit Shah calls Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Congress demands apology: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP for ‘identifying the father of the nation with his caste’.
- GJM calls for indefinite bandh in Darjeeling after Mamata Banerjee warns of action: However, courts, school and colleges will be exempted from the shutdown.
- Youth in Jammu & Kashmir misguided and misinformed, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: He said women also need to be given combat roles in the Indian Army.
- London attackers had planned to hire a lorry, say police: Earlier in the day, the police arrested two more people on the suspicion of terror links.
- Five Youth Congress members arrested for throwing eggs at agriculture minister’s vehicle: The activists also waved black flags to protest against the death of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.
- One suspected militant gunned down in infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Gurez sector: A weapon has also been recovered from the unidentified man. The operation is still underway.
- Cow is a ‘substitute to Mother and God’, says Hyderabad HC judge: The order is believed to have been passed by the High Court much earlier, on March 1.
- Met department predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai in the next 48 hours: The city is expected to receive good amount of rainfall because of the presence of a cyclonic circulation in its proximity.