The big news: Centre says Aadhaar must for filing I-T returns from July 1, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Films based on ‘socially relevant themes’ were denied certificate for screening at festival, and TV’s Batman Adam West died of leukemia at 88.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aadhaar to be compulsory for filing I-T returns, obtaining new PAN from July 1, says Finance Ministry: The apex court has only given ‘partial relief’ to those who did not have an Aadhaar card or an Aadhaar enrolment ID, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
- Three films based on ‘socially relevant themes’ denied certificate for screening at Kerala festival: The documentaries are based on Rohith Vemula’s suicide, the ongoing unrest in Kashmir and student agitation at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
- Adam West, who played Batman in 1960s TV series, dies of leukemia at 88: After Batman came to an end, West struggled to find work, complaining that people who were hiring were ‘dinosaurs’, who thought Batman was a ‘big accident’.
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to restore peace in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses him of staging drama: The chief minister assured the farmers that the government will provide the right and profitable price for their produce.
- Amit Shah calls Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Congress demands apology: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP for ‘identifying the father of the nation with his caste’.
- GJM calls for indefinite bandh in Darjeeling after Mamata Banerjee warns of action: However, courts, school and colleges will be exempted from the shutdown.
- One suspected militant gunned down in infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Gurez sector: A weapon has also been recovered from the unidentified man. The operation is still underway.
- Cow is a ‘substitute to Mother and God’, says Hyderabad HC judge: The order is believed to have been passed by the High Court much earlier, on March 1.
- Met department predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai in the next 48 hours: The city is expected to receive good amount of rainfall because of the presence of a cyclonic circulation in its proximity.
- Youth in Jammu & Kashmir misguided and misinformed, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: He said women also need to be given combat roles in the Indian Army.