Aadhaar to be compulsory for filing I-T returns, obtaining new PAN from July 1, says Finance Ministry: The apex court has only given ‘partial relief’ to those who did not have an Aadhaar card or an Aadhaar enrolment ID, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes. Three films based on ‘socially relevant themes’ denied certificate for screening at Kerala festival: The documentaries are based on Rohith Vemula’s suicide, the ongoing unrest in Kashmir and student agitation at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Adam West, who played Batman in 1960s TV series, dies of leukemia at 88: After Batman came to an end, West struggled to find work, complaining that people who were hiring were ‘dinosaurs’, who thought Batman was a ‘big accident’. Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to restore peace in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses him of staging drama: The chief minister assured the farmers that the government will provide the right and profitable price for their produce.

Amit Shah calls Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Congress demands apology: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP for ‘identifying the father of the nation with his caste’. GJM calls for indefinite bandh in Darjeeling after Mamata Banerjee warns of action: However, courts, school and colleges will be exempted from the shutdown. One suspected militant gunned down in infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Gurez sector: A weapon has also been recovered from the unidentified man. The operation is still underway. Cow is a ‘substitute to Mother and God’, says Hyderabad HC judge: The order is believed to have been passed by the High Court much earlier, on March 1. Met department predicts heavy rainfall for Mumbai in the next 48 hours: The city is expected to receive good amount of rainfall because of the presence of a cyclonic circulation in its proximity. Youth in Jammu & Kashmir misguided and misinformed, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: He said women also need to be given combat roles in the Indian Army.