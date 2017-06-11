The Indian Army has foiled several infiltration attempts along the Line of Control and killed 13 “intruders” in 96 hours over the past four days, according to a statement released on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times. After the announcement, Pakistan is believed to have initiated heavy shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s KG sector.

While the Army said they have killed one intruder on Saturday in Gurez sector, five are believed to have been gunned down on Friday in Uri sector, three suspected militants died in encounter in Nowgam sector on Thursday and four in Machhil sector on Wednesday. An army personnel was also killed in the fire exchange in Nowgam.

“Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted groups of intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machil, Naugam and Uri sectors leading to elimination of 13 intruders during the last 96 hours,” the statement said. “The explosives, arms and ammunition recovered from them are an indication of Pakistan’s designs to orchestrate high-profile terror attacks on innocent civilians and security forces during the holy month of Ramzan.”

Meanwhile, suspected militants attacked two Indo-Tibetan Border Police vehicles at Vessu along the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday. However, they missed their target and a civilian driving a car behind the Army vehicles got injured in the incident.