A fishing boat capsized off Kochi coast on Sunday morning after being hit by a cargo ship from Panama, reported Hindustan Times. Three fishermen were killed in the incident and one is missing. There were 14 people on the boat when the incident took place.

The cargo ship, Amber, left the scene after the incident. However, it was detained along with the crew later by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard who carried out a search operation to locate the ship, inspector general of police (Ernakulam Range) P Vijayan told PTI.

“We have dispatched a team to take custody of the crew,” said Kochi police commissioner MB Dinesh. “The ship is berthed around eight nautical miles away from the port.”

Kerala Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma said the government would seek the Navy’s help to avoid such accidents in the future. “We will get a clear picture only after questioning the crew,” she said. “We are on touch with navy and shipping ministry officials. We will seek the navy help to avert such collisions.”

#UPDATE Death toll rises to 3; Panama-based ship that hit fishing boat being brought to Kochi: MP Dinesh, City Police Commissioner — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017