A look at the headlines right now.

Indian Army said that it had ‘eliminated 13 intruders during the last 96 hours’ along the LoC: The encounters took place in Gurez, Uri, Machhil and Nowgam during the past four days, according to an official statement. Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh tops IIT-JEE Advanced: Ananye Agarwal from Delhi ranked 3rd in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced this year. Three fishermen killed after cargo ship from Panama hits their boat off Kochi coast: The ship, Amber, has been detained along with the crew. Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US airstrike in Raqqa, says Syrian state TV: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 13 civilians had been killed in coalition airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee selected for France’s highest civilian award: But he rejected any comparisons between him and legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who had received the award 30 years ago. Adam West, who played Batman in 1960s TV series, dies of leukemia at 88: After Batman came to an end, West struggled to find work, complaining that people who were hiring were ‘dinosaurs’, who thought Batman was a ‘big accident’. Aadhaar to be compulsory for filing I-T returns, obtaining new PAN from July 1, says Finance Ministry: The apex court has only given ‘partial relief’ to those who did not have an Aadhaar card or an Aadhaar enrolment ID, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes. Shiite man in Pakistan gets death sentence for posting blasphemous content on Facebook: Taimoor Raza, 30, is believed to be the first person to be sentenced to death on the charges. Films about Kashmir, Rohith Vemula and JNU protests denied permission for screening at festival: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is believed to have not cited any reason for denying censor exemption for these films. Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to restore peace in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses him of staging drama: The chief minister assured the farmers that the government will provide the right and profitable price for their produce.