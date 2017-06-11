The big news: Army says 13 intruders killed along LoC in 96 hours, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh topped JEE Advanced, and three fishermen were killed after a cargo ship from Panama hit their boat off Kochi.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Indian Army said that it had ‘eliminated 13 intruders during the last 96 hours’ along the LoC: The encounters took place in Gurez, Uri, Machhil and Nowgam during the past four days, according to an official statement.
- Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh tops IIT-JEE Advanced: Ananye Agarwal from Delhi ranked 3rd in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced this year.
- Three fishermen killed after cargo ship from Panama hits their boat off Kochi coast: The ship, Amber, has been detained along with the crew.
- Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US airstrike in Raqqa, says Syrian state TV: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 13 civilians had been killed in coalition airstrikes over the past 24 hours.
- Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee selected for France’s highest civilian award: But he rejected any comparisons between him and legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who had received the award 30 years ago.
- Adam West, who played Batman in 1960s TV series, dies of leukemia at 88: After Batman came to an end, West struggled to find work, complaining that people who were hiring were ‘dinosaurs’, who thought Batman was a ‘big accident’.
- Aadhaar to be compulsory for filing I-T returns, obtaining new PAN from July 1, says Finance Ministry: The apex court has only given ‘partial relief’ to those who did not have an Aadhaar card or an Aadhaar enrolment ID, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
- Shiite man in Pakistan gets death sentence for posting blasphemous content on Facebook: Taimoor Raza, 30, is believed to be the first person to be sentenced to death on the charges.
- Films about Kashmir, Rohith Vemula and JNU protests denied permission for screening at festival: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is believed to have not cited any reason for denying censor exemption for these films.
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to restore peace in Madhya Pradesh, Congress accuses him of staging drama: The chief minister assured the farmers that the government will provide the right and profitable price for their produce.