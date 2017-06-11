Indian Institute of Technology Madras declared the IIT-JEE Advanced results on Sunday at 10 am. Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh secured the all-India first rank, while Akshat Chugh from Pune came second, said reports.

Sarvesh, who wrote the exam from the IIT Roorkee zone, secured 339 marks out of 366, in the examination held on May 21. Sarvesh was ranked 55th in the JEE Main entrance examination, while Akshat Chugh had secured 7th place. Ananye Agarwal from Delhi ranked 3rd in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced this year.

Based on the 2017 JEE Main rankings, 2.20 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Advanced, of which only 1.70 lakh candidates took the exam. As many as 10.20 lakh students had appeared for the JEE Main exam this year.

The results can be accessed from JEE Advanced official portal after entering the exam application number and date of birth of the candidates. IIT Madras has also released the all India ranks and category-wise rank details on the official website.

The next step in the admission procedure of IIT, NIT and other education institutes which use JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks is

the Joint Seat Allocation Authority process. JoSAA 2017 has been set up by Human Resources Development Ministry to manage and regulate the allocation of seats in 97 institutes in 2017-2018.