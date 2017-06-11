Pakistan committed a ceasefire violation at around 12.40pm in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera Sector on Sunday, ANI reported. Retaliatory fire is underway, the Indian Army said.

Two incidents of cross-border firing were reported along the Line of Control and the International Border on Sunday morning, according to NDTV. While one incident took place in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district, the other one was reported from the Ramgarh sector, the Indian Army said. No injuries have been reported.

A statement by the Army said the firing is still on.

Kashmir has been on the boil after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by Indian security forces on July 8 last year. A fresh round of streets protests, including stone pelting against security forces during their operations against militants, had begun last month.

The Indian Army has also claimed it has faced continued ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the Line of Control, the de-factor border separating India and Pakistan.