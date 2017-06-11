J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar was not allowed to enter the late chief minister’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai triggering protests, reported PTI. Deepa Jayakumar staged a demonstration outside the residence saying she will wait there until she is let inside. “We will stand here, and will go inside come what may,” ANI quoted her as saying. “We are being humiliated.”

Deepa Jayakumar and her husband Madhavan had arrived at Veda Nilayam residence at 10 am on Sunday morning in order to pay tribute to her late aunt. While she was allowed to garland the portrait of Jayalalithaa kept at the front porch of the house, she was not allowed to enter the house, PTI reported.

“Suddenly, she wanted to enter the house to which we said we don’t have the authority to allow,” PTI reported quoting unidentified officials.

Her brother Deepak Jayakumar was also present in the house at the same time. Deepa Jayakumar said her brother had conspired with VK Sasikala to kill Jayalalithaa and had joined her faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. “Jayalalitha was like a mother to him, but for the sake of money, he turned against her and killed her,” she said according to NDTV.

However, Deepak said the siblings had visited the house on Sunday morning to pay homage to their aunt and went inside the house together, he told The NewsMinute. When he was having his breakfast, he saw Deepa Jayakumar going outside, he said. “She then started creating this ruckus, I don’t know why this problem is being created,” he said. “It is a purely political ruckus.”

As the ruckus outside the house rose, security was heightened in the locality. Some mediapersons were injured during the scuffle, The NewsMinute reported.

Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala had occupied the Poes Garden residence following the chief minister’s death. After Sasikala was arrested in a disproportionate assets case in February this year, her nephew TTV Dinakaran used it to hold meetings sometimes.

Jayakumar and her husband Madhavan had launched MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on February 24, marking Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. They had both opposed the selection of VK Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palanisamy as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Later, Madhavan floated a new political party of his own, MGR Jayalalithaa Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

We will stand here & will go inside come what may: Deepa Jayakumar on being prevented from entering into Poes Garden residence pic.twitter.com/RCZQgnj797 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017