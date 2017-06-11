Qatar is willing to hold dialogue with the Gulf nations that have cut diplomatic ties with it, Kuwait said on Sunday. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said the unity among the Gulf nations was “paramount” and that his country is “determined” to find a solution to the diplomatic stand-off, state news agency KUNA reported. The statement comes days after Kuwait had offered to mediate the hostile situation against Doha.

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah recently visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to resolve the tension among the Gulf Cooperation Council, the news agency reported. “[Kuwait] affirms the readiness of the brothers in Qatar to understand the reality of the qualms and concerns of their brothers and to heed the noble endeavours to enhance security and stability,” Reuters quoted the foreign minister as saying.

On June 5, eight Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt, cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar alleging the country had been facilitating terrorism in the region. On Friday, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain had published a list of individuals and entities who allegedly had links with Qatar over “terrorism”. The four countries had added that the list revealed Qatar’s “support to different terrorist organisations”. Maldives, Libya and Yemen also severed ties with Qatar.

Meanwhile, CNN had carried report that said United States intelligence officials believe hackers from Russia had breached Qatar’s state news agency to post a fake news report that is said to have prompted seven Arab nations to cut diplomatic ties with the Gulf state.