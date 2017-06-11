Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said he had written to the Narendra Modi government expressing his disinterest in continuing as the country’s top law official, reported NDTV. Speaking to the channel, Rohatgi said he wants to return to his practice.

“I have worked for five years as law officer under [Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari] Vajpayee government and now three years under the Modi government,” Rohatgi said while speaking to NDTV. “I have a good relationship with the government…that is why I wrote to the government not to extend my term.”

The Department of Personnel and Training had recently extended the tenure of seven law officers, including Rohatgi, who was appointed for a three-year term in June 2014 by the Modi government. In 1999, he was assigned the post of the additional solicitor general by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Rohatgi, who has served as the 14th attorney general of India, represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots. He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi.

Currently, Rohatgi is handling the triple talaq case and Aadhaar for Income Tax returns case in the Supreme Court for the Centre.