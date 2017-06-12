A look at the headlines right now.

Maharashtra government agrees to waive loans for small farmers with immediate effect: A committee will be formed to decide on a few conditions for the waiver. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi declines extension of term, says he wants to return to his practice: He was appointed to the post of the country’s top law official by the Narendra Modi government in 2014. Demonetisation likely to continue slowing down India’s economy, may impact bank’s profits, says SBI: The bank said the financial performance may not correspond with its “forward-looking” statements on account of several factors. Prepare for ‘mahagathbandhan’ at the Centre, says Lalu Prasad Yadav: The RJD chief who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday told Mamata Banerjee that he stood in ‘solidarity for the greater cause ahead’. UIDAI declines Right to Information plea seeking data on fake, duplicate Aadhaar cards: The authority declined the application citing a possible threat to national security. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar stopped from entering Poes Garden residence: Some mediapersons were injured during a scuffle with the police as security was heightened in the locality. Army says Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naushera: Two incidents of cross-border firing were reported along the Line of Control and the International Border. Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, Swami Agnivesh among 30 detained for trying to enter Mandsaur: The Swaraj Abhiyan chief said they was no written order before they were taken in by the Madhya Pradesh police. Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US airstrike in Raqqa, says state TV: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 13 civilians had been kille in coalition airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Qatar ‘willing to hold dialogue’ with other Gulf nations, says Kuwait: The unity among the Arab nations was paramount, Kuwaiti foreign minister said.