The big news: Maharashtra agrees to waive loans for small farmers immediately, and 9 top stories
Other headlines: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi refused a term extension, and SBI said demonetisation may continue to slow down the economy.
- Maharashtra government agrees to waive loans for small farmers with immediate effect: A committee will be formed to decide on a few conditions for the waiver.
- Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi declines extension of term, says he wants to return to his practice: He was appointed to the post of the country’s top law official by the Narendra Modi government in 2014.
- Demonetisation likely to continue slowing down India’s economy, may impact bank’s profits, says SBI: The bank said the financial performance may not correspond with its “forward-looking” statements on account of several factors.
- Prepare for ‘mahagathbandhan’ at the Centre, says Lalu Prasad Yadav: The RJD chief who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday told Mamata Banerjee that he stood in ‘solidarity for the greater cause ahead’.
- UIDAI declines Right to Information plea seeking data on fake, duplicate Aadhaar cards: The authority declined the application citing a possible threat to national security.
- Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar stopped from entering Poes Garden residence: Some mediapersons were injured during a scuffle with the police as security was heightened in the locality.
- Army says Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naushera: Two incidents of cross-border firing were reported along the Line of Control and the International Border.
- Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, Swami Agnivesh among 30 detained for trying to enter Mandsaur: The Swaraj Abhiyan chief said they was no written order before they were taken in by the Madhya Pradesh police.
- Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US airstrike in Raqqa, says state TV: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 13 civilians had been kille in coalition airstrikes over the past 24 hours.
- Qatar ‘willing to hold dialogue’ with other Gulf nations, says Kuwait: The unity among the Arab nations was paramount, Kuwaiti foreign minister said.