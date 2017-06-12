A look at the headlines right now:

Call for Karnataka bandh today, but most services expected to run as usual: Public transport will not be affected and most businesses and schools will stay open, though this might change if there are violent protests. ‘Leave Darjeeling, anything can happen’, GJM warns tourists as indefinite strike begins: The police on Sunday night arrested five Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters for their alleged role in violence in the region on Thursday. Fuel dealers say they are not ready for daily pricing yet, want new system deferred: The All India Petroleum Dealers Association said they would stop buying fuel from June 16, though they claimed this was not a strike. Maharashtra government agrees to waive loans for small farmers with immediate effect: A committee will be formed to decide on a few conditions for the waiver. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi declines extension of term, says he wants to return to his practice: He was appointed to the post of the country’s top law official by the Narendra Modi government in 2014. Demonetisation likely to continue slowing down India’s economy, may impact bank’s profits, says SBI: The bank said the financial performance may not correspond with its “forward-looking” statements on account of several factors. Prepare for ‘mahagathbandhan’ at the Centre, says Lalu Prasad Yadav: The RJD chief who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday told Mamata Banerjee that he stood in ‘solidarity for the greater cause ahead’. UIDAI declines Right to Information plea seeking data on fake, duplicate Aadhaar cards: The authority declined the application citing a possible threat to national security. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar stopped from entering Poes Garden residence: Some mediapersons were injured during a scuffle with the police as security was heightened in the locality. Qatar ‘willing to hold dialogue’ with other Gulf nations, says Kuwait: The unity among the Arab nations was paramount, Kuwaiti foreign minister said.