The big news: Shutdown calls in Darjeeling, Karnataka today, and 9 other top stories
- Call for Karnataka bandh today, but most services expected to run as usual: Public transport will not be affected and most businesses and schools will stay open, though this might change if there are violent protests.
- ‘Leave Darjeeling, anything can happen’, GJM warns tourists as indefinite strike begins: The police on Sunday night arrested five Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters for their alleged role in violence in the region on Thursday.
- Fuel dealers say they are not ready for daily pricing yet, want new system deferred: The All India Petroleum Dealers Association said they would stop buying fuel from June 16, though they claimed this was not a strike.
- Maharashtra government agrees to waive loans for small farmers with immediate effect: A committee will be formed to decide on a few conditions for the waiver.
- Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi declines extension of term, says he wants to return to his practice: He was appointed to the post of the country’s top law official by the Narendra Modi government in 2014.
- Demonetisation likely to continue slowing down India’s economy, may impact bank’s profits, says SBI: The bank said the financial performance may not correspond with its “forward-looking” statements on account of several factors.
- Prepare for ‘mahagathbandhan’ at the Centre, says Lalu Prasad Yadav: The RJD chief who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday told Mamata Banerjee that he stood in ‘solidarity for the greater cause ahead’.
- UIDAI declines Right to Information plea seeking data on fake, duplicate Aadhaar cards: The authority declined the application citing a possible threat to national security.
- Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar stopped from entering Poes Garden residence: Some mediapersons were injured during a scuffle with the police as security was heightened in the locality.
- Qatar ‘willing to hold dialogue’ with other Gulf nations, says Kuwait: The unity among the Arab nations was paramount, Kuwaiti foreign minister said.