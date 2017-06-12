Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the United States for LGBTQ rights on Sunday. However, in Los Angeles, the pride parade turned into a “Resist March” against President Donald Trump, reported Reuters.

“This was not the year for parades,” said Stephen Macias, a spokesperson for the organisers. “This was the year to take to the streets and march. The march is still about celebrating our community, but it’s also about recognising the climate we live in and the delicate balance around civil rights.”

However, the shift in focus drew criticism from some quarters in the community. Macias defended the decision, and said the criticism was a result of misunderstanding.

Monday also marks a year since 49 people were killed in a mass shooting incident at Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The incident was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. The nightclub will resume operations later in the day.

People from all over the world came to DC for LGBTQ+ rights at #EqualityMarch2017 #Pride2017 @USATODAY (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ZqeAXxSZI5 — Grace Li (@gracezhali) June 11, 2017

27 of the best signs from LGBTQ marches across the country https://t.co/3rBkgnbYff pic.twitter.com/nhczNEWutb — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 11, 2017