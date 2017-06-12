Renowned Telugu poet and writer Cingireddi Narayana Reddy died at the age of 85 on Monday, reported ANI. He was considered an authority on Telugu literature. The Jnanpith Award recipient had also written several songs for Telugu films.

Reddy was born in a village in Karimnagar district of Andhra Pradesh on July 29, 1931, reported The Indian Express. He got Padma Vibhushan in 1992 and was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament in 1997. He won the Jnanpith award in 1988 for his poetic work Visvambara. He was a professor at Osmania University, where he did his MA and PhD.