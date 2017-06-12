The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education to declare the results of this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (undergraduate), reported ANI. This comes more than three weeks after the Madras High Court had restrained the board from declaring the results, which were earlier scheduled to be out on June 8.

Now, the CBSE will decide a fresh date when the results will be announced. This year, more than 11.3 lakh student took the examination, according to The Times of India.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court’s interim injunction on May 24 was based on a petition that alleged there were varying difficulty levels in the examination papers. The pan-India exam was conducted in 10 different languages on May 7.

In their writ petition, a group of nine students from Madurai had asked the court to direct the Centre to cancel the test, claiming that the different question papers would lead to discrimination against students. They had also demanded a common question paper with several translations.

The national exam, which allows students to take admission to medical courses, is currently held in 10 languages. These are: Hindi, English, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi and Kannada.