The Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday stumbled more than 150 points in morning trade with data on industrial production and consumer inflation scheduled for release later in the day. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also traded more than 39 points lower.

At 11.15 am, the Sensex, which had opened at 31,225.43 points, was trading 118 points lower at 31,141.88 after hitting a low of 31,070.65. At the same time, Nifty50 was at 9,630.20 points after opening at 9,646.70. On Friday, the Sensex had gained 49 points to close at 31,262.06 points and Nifty had ended at 9,668.25.

Shares from the information technology sector were trading lower after Wipro said there could be a potential threat to the company’s growth because of United States President Donald Trump’s administration and his regulations, Business Standard reported. IT giant Wipro turned out to be a major loser on both the bourses going down more than 2% and trading around Rs 524 per piece.

After the revision of goods and services tax rates announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday, the shares of PVR and Inox Leisure were up by 2%. The GST Council had decided that the tax rate for movie tickets that cost above Rs 100 will be 28%, and for those below Rs 100, it will be reduced to 18%. The Council also slashed the indirect tax on making charges of watches from 18% to 5% which helped Titan climb over 2% in the morning trade.

The top gainers on Sensex were Sun Pharma (+1.42%), Mahindra and Mahindra (+1.24%) and GAIL (+1.35%). Besides Wipro, L&T (-1.66%), Adani Ports (-1.54%) and TCS (-1.23%) were trading lower on the BSE. Among sectoral indices on the BSE, capital goods index fell by over 1%, while realty index was up by 1.07%, with healthcare and consumer durables following the suit.

The Indian rupee also weakened and opened at 64.35 against a dollar.