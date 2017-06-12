Iran has sent supplies to Qatar as the country struggles to tide over the regional blockade imposed on it for allegedly funding terror activities, reported BBC. Five Iranian planes full of food and other supplies flew into Qatar on Saturday.

“So far five planes carrying vegetables have been sent to Qatar, each carrying around 90 tonnes of cargo, while another plane will be sent today,” Iran Air spokesperson Shahrokh Noushabadi told AFP on Sunday. “We will continue deliveries as long as there is demand.”



Qatar is highly dependent on imports for its needs. Iran also plans to send 100 tonnes of fresh fruit and legumes every day, CNN reported quoting the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The country has also opened its airspace for Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates closed theirs.

On June 5, several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt, cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar. Shiite nation Iran is an arch-rival of Sunni state Saudi Arabia, which is leading the blockade against Qatar. Qatar then said it is willing to hold dialogues with the nations to end the crisis situation, and Kuwait is trying to play the mediator.

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Sunday said Qatar was ready “to understand the reality of the qualms and concerns of their brothers and to heed the noble endeavours to enhance security and stability”.

Around 11,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are in the country, though Qatar on Sunday said that they would be allowed to remain there.

“The state of Qatar has not taken any steps regarding the inhabitants on its territories, who are the citizens of brotherly and friendly countries which have cut diplomatic relations or downgraded diplomatic representation with the state of Qatar in the wake of biased and hostile campaigns against the state of Qatar,” said a government statement. “The citizens of these states have absolute freedom to stay in the territories of the state of Qatar in adherence with the laws and applicable regulations in the country in the context of working treaties established with them and with the agreement of their countries and based on entry visas that are available to them.”