Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Indian Army said. The firing and mortar shelling started around 6.20 am following which the Indian Army retaliated.

However, no casualty has been reported so far. “[The] Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 6.20 am in Krishna Ghati sector,” said defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta, according to Hindustan Times. The attack in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district began at 8.45 am.

The Army said the situation was under control now. “As a measure of precaution, roads in the area have been closed, Naushera Sub-divisional Police Officer NA Chowhan told ANI.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Army had reportedly violated the ceasefire in Naushera sector. The Indian Army has claimed it has faced continued ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC, the de-factor border separating India and Pakistan. “Since June 1, this is the ninth ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army and the sixth in the past 72 hours,” Mehta said.