Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Sunday said she would want her two sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to get married to “desi and sanskari” girls, The Times of India reported. Both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav are ministers in the Bihar government. While Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav handles the health ministry portfolio.

Speaking at a celebration of her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 70th birthday on Sunday, Rabri said she would not like “cinema hall and mall-going girls” as her daughters-in-law. She also said she would like a “well-cultured” bride, especially for her son Tej, who according to her, is very religious.

“Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye. [I don’t want cinema hall and mall-going girls. She should be one who can look after the house, respect elders, and manage outside work, just like me],” Rabri said when asked what kind of bride she would like for her two unmarried sons in their late 20s.

Rabri Devi’s comments come at a time when Lalu Prasad, his two sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, and daughter Misa Bharthi have been accused of being involved in illegal land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore. On May 16, the Income Tax department had raided 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with alleged benami property deals involving Yadav and his family. A chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, allegedly linked to Bharti and others was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 22 for being allegedly involved in a money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000 crore.