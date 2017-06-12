The big news: SC tells CBSE to declare NEET results before June 26, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian Army reported ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors, and absconding Justice CS Karnan retired today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court asks CBSE to declare NEET results before June 26: The Madras High Court had issued an interim injunction after a group of students alleged disparity in question papers.
- Ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors of Kashmir, says Indian Army: However, no casualty has been reported so far.
- Justice CS Karnan retires as a High Court judge today, but is still missing: He will be denied a formal farewell as he is still facing arrest based on a Supreme Court order.
- Rabri Devi does not want ‘cinema hall and mall-going girls’ as brides for her two sons: She also said she would like a ‘well-cultured’ bride, especially for her son Tej, who according to her, is very religious.
- Jayalalithaa’s nephew claims he has a copy of her will, says report: J Deepak denied allegations by his sister J Deepa that he had conspired with Sasikala to kill the former CM.
- China Eastern flight returns to Sydney airport with a hole in the engine shortly after take-off: The plane had a Trent 700 series engine that was manufactured by Rolls-Royce.
- FIFA removes Qatari referee from World Cup qualifier match on UAE’s request: A Singaporean official will now take charge of the match, which is set to be played in Bangkok on Tuesday.
- Uber may ask CEO Travis Kalanick to step down temporarily, say reports: The company’s board has reportedly decided to rejig its leadership, as it awaits the findings of an internal investigation.
- O Panneerselvam disbands panel that was to discuss AIADMK tie-up with Palaniswami’s faction: The former chief minister said the rival group had made several ‘irresponsible statements’, after which the decision was made.
- Telugu poet and writer C Narayana Reddy dies at 85: He won the Jnanpith award in 1988 and Padma Vibhushan in 1992.