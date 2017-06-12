A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court asks CBSE to declare NEET results before June 26: The Madras High Court had issued an interim injunction after a group of students alleged disparity in question papers. Ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors of Kashmir, says Indian Army: However, no casualty has been reported so far. Justice CS Karnan retires as a High Court judge today, but is still missing: He will be denied a formal farewell as he is still facing arrest based on a Supreme Court order.

Rabri Devi does not want ‘cinema hall and mall-going girls’ as brides for her two sons: She also said she would like a ‘well-cultured’ bride, especially for her son Tej, who according to her, is very religious. Jayalalithaa’s nephew claims he has a copy of her will, says report: J Deepak denied allegations by his sister J Deepa that he had conspired with Sasikala to kill the former CM. China Eastern flight returns to Sydney airport with a hole in the engine shortly after take-off: The plane had a Trent 700 series engine that was manufactured by Rolls-Royce. FIFA removes Qatari referee from World Cup qualifier match on UAE’s request: A Singaporean official will now take charge of the match, which is set to be played in Bangkok on Tuesday. Uber may ask CEO Travis Kalanick to step down temporarily, say reports: The company’s board has reportedly decided to rejig its leadership, as it awaits the findings of an internal investigation. O Panneerselvam disbands panel that was to discuss AIADMK tie-up with Palaniswami’s faction: The former chief minister said the rival group had made several ‘irresponsible statements’, after which the decision was made. Telugu poet and writer C Narayana Reddy dies at 85: He won the Jnanpith award in 1988 and Padma Vibhushan in 1992.