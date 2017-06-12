The big news: Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump on June 26, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A report said the EC wants to act against those questioning its credibility, and fuel dealers asked for a delay in daily pricing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the US on June 26: The US quit the Paris climate accord earlier this month, after which Trump had made several allegations against India.
- Election Commission wants the power to act against those questioning its credibility, says Report: Opposition parties including the AAP and Congress have claimed that voting machines were tampered in recent Assembly polls.
- Fuel dealers say they are not ready for daily pricing yet, want new system deferred: The All India Petroleum Dealers Association said they would stop buying fuel from June 16, though they claimed this was not a strike.
- India’s retail inflation rate drops to 2.18%, the lowest since 2012: In April, the inflation figure recorded was 2.99%.
- Truck transporting cows to Tamil Nadu attacked by alleged vigilantes in Rajasthan: Four persons were arrested and action was taken against seven policemen for reaching the area late.
- Myanmar says it has retrieved more than half the bodies from its military plane crash: The Army’s official statement said 83 bodies had been recovered during the search operation.
- States keen on farm loan waivers will have to generate funds from own resources,says Arun Jaitley; The finance minister said this a day after the Maharashtra government announced they would write off loans to farmers in the state.
- Jayalalithaa’s nephew claims he has a copy of her will, says Report: O Panneerselvam disbands panel that was to discuss AIADMK tie-up with Palaniswami’s faction
- GJM protestors allegedly torch PWD office and panchayat worker’s chambers in Darjeeling: Some reports said that 10 protestors were detained.
- Meghalaya passes resolution against Centre’s notification on sale of cattle for slaughter: The Assembly reportedly said the order will hamper the rights of the people.