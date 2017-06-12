A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the US on June 26: The US quit the Paris climate accord earlier this month, after which Trump had made several allegations against India. Election Commission wants the power to act against those questioning its credibility, says Report: Opposition parties including the AAP and Congress have claimed that voting machines were tampered in recent Assembly polls. Fuel dealers say they are not ready for daily pricing yet, want new system deferred: The All India Petroleum Dealers Association said they would stop buying fuel from June 16, though they claimed this was not a strike. India’s retail inflation rate drops to 2.18%, the lowest since 2012: In April, the inflation figure recorded was 2.99%. Truck transporting cows to Tamil Nadu attacked by alleged vigilantes in Rajasthan: Four persons were arrested and action was taken against seven policemen for reaching the area late. Myanmar says it has retrieved more than half the bodies from its military plane crash: The Army’s official statement said 83 bodies had been recovered during the search operation. States keen on farm loan waivers will have to generate funds from own resources,says Arun Jaitley; The finance minister said this a day after the Maharashtra government announced they would write off loans to farmers in the state. Jayalalithaa’s nephew claims he has a copy of her will, says Report: O Panneerselvam disbands panel that was to discuss AIADMK tie-up with Palaniswami’s faction GJM protestors allegedly torch PWD office and panchayat worker’s chambers in Darjeeling: Some reports said that 10 protestors were detained. Meghalaya passes resolution against Centre’s notification on sale of cattle for slaughter: The Assembly reportedly said the order will hamper the rights of the people.